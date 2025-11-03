NSUI protests against removal of some lessons from syllabus

Anantapur: Protesting the removal of subjects like Gandhiji's death and its impact and banning of organisations like RSS from 12th class political science books by NCERT, NSUI State general secretary Naresh Yanamala participated in the protest, organised by NSUI district president Obulesu, here on Sunday. Earlier, he garlanded Gandhi statue here.

Naresh Yanamala opposed the policy of NCERT in removing these subjects from 12th class political science books from the new academic year.

He said rationalisation was being undertaken to reduce the burden on students, which is a distortion of history.

Stating that NCERT has removed many lessons from Class 12 political science books that explain events of Gandhiji's death, religious situation of that time, how Gandhiji's work for Hindu-Muslim unity provoked Hindu extremists, and the events that led to the banning of organisations like RSS in the country, Naresh said that it is a way of taking history away from the citizens of this country. “NCERT stating that these topics are irrelevant to the current situation, clearly shows how scared BJP is about history,” he remarked.

He demanded unconditional restoration of the removed curriculum such as Gujarat riots, Mughal courts, Emergency, Cold War, and Naxalite movement.