NTR changed the course of history: CM Chandrababu Naidu

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday paid rich tributes to former Chief Minister N. T. Rama Rao on his death anniversary, saying that the leader changed the course of history with unparalleled welfare and development schemes.

The national president of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) recalled the services of NTR both as an actor and a political leader.

CM Chandrababu Naidu, who is the son-in-law of NTR, took to 'X' to remember the late leader's pro-poor schemes.

"On the occasion of the 30th death anniversary of the extraordinary leader, the man of the era, the benefactor of the poor, 'Anna' Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao, I pay my heartfelt tribute to that great soul," CM Naidu posted.

"'Anna' NTR, who shone like a guiding star in the cinematic firmament and was an invincible force in the political arena, was a valiant hero who rewrote the history of generations. He is forever memorable to all of us for his struggle to uphold the self-respect of the Telugu people to the highest level," said the Chief Minister.

CM Naidu wrote that NTR changed the course of history with unparalleled welfare and development schemes such as two-rupee-a-kilo rice, social security pensions, construction of permanent houses, free electricity for farmers, local self-governance through the Mandal system, property rights for women, and irrigation and drinking water projects for Rayalaseema.

He called the TDP founder an inspiration and said that the path he laid is worthy of emulation.

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy also paid tributes to NTR, the former Chief Minister of the united Andhra Pradesh.

Union Minister for Civil Aviation K. Ram Mohan Naidu also took to 'X' to pay tributes to NTR.

"Remembering Shri Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao garu today on his 30th Vardhanthi. A legend who didn’t just act in films but lived as the pride of the Telugu people. From mythological roles that defined divinity on screen to a leader who gave Telugu people self-respect and a powerful voice, NTR was more than an actor, more than a Chief Minister. Even after decades, he still lives on in the hearts of millions, in our culture, language, and identity. A true son of the Telugu soil, his legacy continues to inspire," he wrote.