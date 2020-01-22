NTR denied mike to speak despite shedding tears: MLA RK slams at TDP

YSRCP MLA Ramakrishna Reddy (RK) expressed outrage over the attitude of TDP members in the assembly. Speaking during a debate on Raithu Bharosa scheme on the third day of Assembly sessions on Wednesday, he said TDP members had no clue for themselves as to why they have come to the podium and agitated. RK recalled the YSRCP's support to the then TDP government when they passed the resolution on the Special category status.

The Mangalagiri MLA has questioned how much time did Chandradrabau has given the time to the opposition leader in the past. He asserted that the present government is giving a good time for him to speak. He slammed at Chandrababu for not giving the chance to NTR to speak in the house despite shedding tears in the house.