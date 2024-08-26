NTR gave me political life, says Ayyanna

Guntur: Assembly Speaker Chintakayala Ayyanna Patrudu said late chief minister NTR bestowed political life to him in his youth and recalled he had given a berth to him in the Cabinet.

He addressed a meeting held at Siddhartha Gardens here on Sunday on the occasion of 55th anniversary of Padmasri NTR Cultural Association.

He said NTR followed values and respected women. He said he had been a staunch supporter of NTR from the age of 25. He recalled that NTR had been in the forefront in rendering service to society and remembered that during the Diviseema Cyclone Devastation, he had helped the cyclone victims.

He described NTR as ‘Yugapurushudu’. He appreciated the veteran producer Chalasani Ashwini Dutt for showing NTR in different roles.

Spiritual speaker Garikipati Narasimha Rao recalled his association with the late NTR and said he was NTR fan since his childhood.

Film producer Chalasani Aswini Dutt was among those who participated in the meeting.