NTR had special attachment with Nellore

Nellore: Marking the death anniversary of former Chief Minister of united Andhra Pradesh Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao (NTR) on Saturday (January 18), one should remember the special attachment as an actor he had with Nellore district even before the establishment of Telugu Desam Party in 1983.

NTR was responsible for not only giving political birth to several upcoming politicians, but also to youth, who even don’t know alphabets in politics.

All India NTR Fans Association president Tallapaka Ramesh Reddy, Anam Ramanarayana Reddy, law graduate Chennareddy Penchala Reddy, Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy of Sarvepalli constituency, Nallapureddy Prasanna Kumar Reddy of Kovur constituency, K Mastanaiah of Gudur (a daily wage porter at Gudur RTC bus stand), Raja Sai Krishna Yachendra, Nallapureddy Chandrasekhara Reddy of Venkatagiri, Yellasiri Srinivssulu Reddy (lemon merchant) of Rapuru, and other leaders have become MLAs and Ministers during the regime of NTR between 1983 to 1994.

Among them, Anam Ramanarayana Reddy and Tallapaka Ramesh Reddy got ministerial berth in NTR Cabinet as R&B and Transport departments respectively.

Senior leaders from political families like Bejawada Papi Reddy, Anam Venkata Reddy, Nallapureddy Srinivasulu Reddy and others have represented Kovur and Athmakur constituencies behalf of TDP between 1983 to 1990.

Nellore district enjoyed a great political glory during NTR regime after TDP has registered victory in all Assembly segments, and Nellore MP seat in 1983 elections, while shared half of Assembly seats in 1985 elections.

In those days (1983 and 1985 elections), several political tycoons like Neduramalli Janardhan Reddy, KV Subbareddy and others contested on Congress ticket and lost by even losing deposits.

After NTR stepped down from Chief Minister post due to backstabbing politics played by former Chief Minister Nadella Bhaskar Rao (Congress), Muppavarapu Venkaiah Naidu and other leaders from Nellore district supported NTR by conducting a number of public meetings throughout the district, which helped the former CM to regain power in next elections.

Somasila project was completed during NTR regime when Nallapureddy Srinivasulu Reddy was Revenue Minister, Telugu Ganga project was started during NTR regime from which around total 10 lakh acres are being irrigated through these two projects in Nellore district.

Interestingly the downfall of NTR’s political career started from Nellore district, as NTR along with his wife Lakshmi Parvathi conducted public meeting at Gandhi Bomma center one day before stepping down from the CM post.