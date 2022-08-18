NTR Health University gets ISO certification for its transparent services

NTR Health University, Vijayawada has been awarded ISO certificate for providing transparent services. VC Dr. P. Shyam Prasad will receive the ISO certificate from the hands of State Medical and Health Minister Vidudala Rajani and ISO AP, Telangana in-charge Shivaiah at the university on Thursday.

Less than a month ago, Shivaiah's team visited the university and examined all aspects of admissions in medical, AYUSH and para-medical courses, transparent services in the academic department and examination management. An ISO certificate will be given in recognition of providing transparent quality services in the university.

So far, no health university in the country has received the ISO certificate and the university sources said that they are happy that NTR Health University is getting this for the first time.