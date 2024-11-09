Nukasani objects to Jagan’s comments on officials

Ongole: The Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation chairman Dr Nukasani Balaji asked YSR Congress Party president and former chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to talk sense, and control his words against the officials.

Speaking at a press conference at the Telugu Desam Party district office here on Friday, Balaji said that the NDA government is committed to State development. He criticised Jagan Mohan Reddy’s recent comments against officials, calling it shameful and stating that YSRCP’s return to power would remain just a dream.

He pointed out that Jagan Mohan Reddy showed no remorse even after being restricted to just 11 seats in the recent general elections, and observed that the former Chief Minister is speaking irrationally after losing power. He alleged that Jagan was taking pleasure in YSRCP social media activists’ inappropriate comments against his own mother and sister.

Balaji highlighted that Jagan had wrongfully arrested Chandrababu Naidu in the Skill Development case despite no corruption evidence, purely out of vendetta. He asserted that Jagan Mohan Reddy wouldn’t dare move around the State if Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu showed his stern side. He said that the YSRCP chief is unable to tolerate the developmental works being executed by CM Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan and Minister Nara Lokesh.

Regarding administration, Balaji suggested that some officials still showing loyalty to the previous government should change their approach. He assured that those who troubled TDP workers during the YSRCP regime would face consequences. Balaji gave a call to all TDP workers to take party membership, assuring that the party would stand by them in times of need. He emphasised that Chandrababu Naidu is committed to both State development and the welfare of alliance workers.