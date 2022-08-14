Number of Devotees rise in Tirumala, it take two days for darshans

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam officials have cancelled the VIP break darshans till August 21 following the huge rush of devotees to the shrine. The officials said that it would take two days to complete the darshans as there is an unprecedented surge in devotees to the temple on Saturday where they have have been in a long queue till the outer ring road near the Octopus building.



The officials have advised the devotees to postpone the visit amid the rush and asserted that the temple has received Rs. 3.52 crore on a single day on Friday with as many as 64,079 devotees flocking to the shrine.

Meanwhile, TTD EO Dharma Reddy directed the officials to provide all facilities to the devotees. He advised to provide Anna Prasadam, drinking water and milk to the devotees who stood in the queues.