Live
- Robust biz model key for startups’ success
- Yudha Bheri: Jagan destroyed irrigation sector, slams Naidu
- BJP demands explanation on state’s revenue
- ‘Jailer’ team coming with a new trend; team to unleash ‘Showcase’
- Vijay Deverakonda creates curiosity with his tweet
- Grim situation prevails in Krishna basin dams in state
- Gold rate in Visakhapatnam today surges, check the rates on 02 August, 2023
- SIIMA announces nominations; ‘RRR’ gets highest in Telugu
- Gold rate in Vijayawada today surged, check the rates on 02 August, 2023
- Meditation helps tackle tension
Just In
Robust biz model key for startups’ success
Yudha Bheri: Jagan destroyed irrigation sector, slams Naidu
BJP demands explanation on state’s revenue
‘Jailer’ team coming with a new trend; team to unleash ‘Showcase’
Vijay Deverakonda creates curiosity with his tweet
Grim situation prevails in Krishna basin dams in state
Nupur Ajay takes charge as Joint Collector
Highlights
Amalapuram (Konaseema district): S Nupur Ajay assumed charge as the Joint Collector of Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema district on Tuesday. She paid a...
Amalapuram (Konaseema district): S Nupur Ajay assumed charge as the Joint Collector of Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema district on Tuesday. She paid a courtesy visit to District Collector Himanshu Shukla on this occasion.
Nupur is 2018 batch IAS officer from Maharashtra. She worked as a joint secretary in the office of the Chief Commissioner of Land Administration of the State and was posted as JC of Konaseema district on transfer.
District Revenue Officer CH Satthibabu, Collectorate Administrative Officer Kasi Visveswara Rao, Civil Supplies District Manager S Sudha Sagar, DSO A Paparao, DEO Kamala Kumari, Agriculture Officer A Bosu Babu, DPRO K Lakshmi Narayana gave a warm welcome to Nupur Ajay.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS