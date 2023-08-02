  • Menu
Nupur Ajay takes charge as Joint Collector

Nupur Ajay takes charge as Joint Collector
Amalapuram (Konaseema district): S Nupur Ajay assumed charge as the Joint Collector of Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema district on Tuesday. She paid a courtesy visit to District Collector Himanshu Shukla on this occasion.

Nupur is 2018 batch IAS officer from Maharashtra. She worked as a joint secretary in the office of the Chief Commissioner of Land Administration of the State and was posted as JC of Konaseema district on transfer.

District Revenue Officer CH Satthibabu, Collectorate Administrative Officer Kasi Visveswara Rao, Civil Supplies District Manager S Sudha Sagar, DSO A Paparao, DEO Kamala Kumari, Agriculture Officer A Bosu Babu, DPRO K Lakshmi Narayana gave a warm welcome to Nupur Ajay.

