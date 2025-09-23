Nursing home sealed over gender tests

Kurnool: A joint team of medical officials from Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka conducted a surprise raid on Bhasha Nursing Home in Kodumuru, Kurnool district on Sunday, as part of a decoy operation. During inspection, the authorities discovered an unauthorised scanning center, which was seized under PCPNDT Act.

The raid followed allegations that the nursing home was illegally conducting gender determination tests, targeting patients from Karnataka’s border areas.

This is not the first instance of violations at Bhasha Nursing Home, as similar allegations led to prior seizures. Despite warnings, the facility continued its illegal practices, with staff caught red-handed performing gender determination tests, a practice banned under Indian law.

Although the Central government has mandated strict action against such violations, lax oversight by some officials has hindered enforcement. There are allegations that some private nursing homes, including Bhasha, are conducting illegal abortions, charging Rs 30,000 to Rs 40,000 per procedure. These unlawful activities have become a lucrative business for certain medical establishments.