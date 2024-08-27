Live
Oberoi Group explores tourism opportunities in Picchukalanka
Rajamahendravaram: Representatives of the Oberoi Group conducted a field survey on Monday to explore tourism development opportunities in Picchukalanka, a region known for its natural beauty. Minister for Tourism, Culture, and Cinematography Kandula Durgesh introduced the area’s unique features to the Oberoi team and discussed various tourism potential avenues.
The team included Konaseema District Collector R Mahesh Kumar, Kothapeta MLA Bandaru Satyananda Rao, Rajahmundry Rural MLA Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary, and representatives from Oberoi Hotels R Shankar, Naveen Goswami, and Maloon Taneja.
Minister Durgesh said that the Oberoi Group had recently discussed investment opportunities in the tourism sector with the AP government in Vijayawada.
The group expressed interest in constructing resort villas in regions such as Gandikota, Tirupati, and Visakhapatnam to contribute to tourism development.
During these discussions, the tourism minister highlighted the natural wealth of Picchukalanka, prompting the Oberoi team to visit the area.
Durgesh emphasised that developing modern resorts in this region would benefit pilgrims visiting nearby temples in Godavari districts, such as Annavaram, Samarlakota, Dowleswaram, Antarvedi, Korukonda, Vadapalli, and Pattiseema, besides attracting nature-loving tourists.
Additionally, he referred to the Hope Island and Coringa Mangrove Forests in Kakinada as potential tourist attractions.
He said that they are working to develop all these areas as tourist destinations, enabling visitors to stay for a few days and enjoy the natural beauty.
Konaseema district collector Mahesh Kumar informed that a 56-acre site has been selected for tourism development in Picchukalanka.
The officials provided geographical information and flood conditions through photo exhibitions and maps to the Oberoi Group members.
The Oberoi team also enquired about the routes from Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam to the site and the flight services at Madhurapudi Airport.
MLA Bandaru Satyananda Rao expressed his satisfaction with the initiation of efforts to develop Picchukalanka as a tourist destination, noting that the region is ideal for medicinal plant cultivation.
MLA Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary added that tourism development would enhance employment opportunities for local youth and mentioned efforts to beautify the Havelock Bridge as a tourist spot.
Regional Director of the Tourism Department V Swami Naidu, District Tourism Development Officer P Venkatachalam, Deputy Executive Engineer GSVV Satyanarayana, and others participated.