Occupying positions or losing them is based on destiny
Nellore: Former Chief Minister of United Andhra Pradesh and senior BJP leader Nallari Kiran Kumar Reddy on Monday opined that occupying positions or losing them was based on destiny.
Kiran Kumar Reddy who was in Nellore to take part in party programmes, addressed a press conference at the party district office here.
He said rendering dedicated services to people while in power was essential. Kiran said that there was a scope for the reorganisation of constituencies following the Census.
He pointed out that the medical college and 100-bed hospital was set up at Atmakuru during his term as the Chief Minister.
Two revenue divisions and two municipalities were also set up.
BJP district president S Vamsidhar Reddy, Kisan Morcha national vice-president S Suresh Reddy, party leaders V Narayana Reddy, K Anjayaneya Reddy and others were present.