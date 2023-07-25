Odisha bus stuck in floodwater

Rampachodavaram (ASR district): A private travels bus from Odisha got stuck in floodwaters near Chinturu in Alluri Sitarama Raju district on Monday. On its way from Jaipur in Odisha to Andhra, this bus was passing through Chinturu mandal of Rampachodaram constituency. K uyuguru stream was already overflowing on the national highway in the area of Kuyuguru and Nimmalgudem in Kalleru panchayat.

As it was early morning, the driver could not estimate the level of the floodwater exactly and tried to drive the bus out of the floodwater. Due to the impact of the fast-flowing flood water, the bus was pulled to one side of the road and got stuck in floodwater.

Realising the danger, the driver immediately stopped the bus and warned 45 passengers on the bus to get off. The passengers got down carefully and reached road safely from about four feet deep flood water. A major accident was averted as everyone escaped unharmed.

Later, they informed Chinturu police about the bus got stuck in floodwater. Revenue, police and panchayat officials reached the spot and with the help of JCB pulled the bus out of the flood.