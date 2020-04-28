Odisha officials dig up to restrict movement of people at Srikakulam

Srikakulam: A pregnant woman was carried on a litter in Kotturu mandal on Monday to ensure that she reached the hospital in time as roads on Andhra Pradesh-Odisha board have dug up.



Following the reports of four coronavirus positive cases in the Pathapatnam area in Srikakulam district, Odisha State officials dug up all roads near the border to restrict the movement of people.

Against this backdrop, relatives of a pregnant woman, Savara Vanisri, faced trouble to shift her to hospital for delivery. She hailed from Relliguda village under the Kotturu mandal. It is a remote village.

Her relatives took her on motorbike for some distance, later carried on a litter and auto-rickshaw for some distance. Later she was shifted to Kotturu government hospital by 108 ambulance. The mother and child were shifted to RIMS in Srikakulam as the baby was born with low weight.