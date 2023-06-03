  • Menu
Odisha train accident: 21 passengers heading to Rajahmahendravaram reported safe

As many as 21 passengers among the 24 heading to the Rajahmahendravaram were said to be safe as confirmed by the Railway officials.

In a fatal train accident took place on Friday near Bahanaga railway station in Balasore of Odisha, as many as 21 passengers among the 24 heading to the Rajahmahendravaram were said to be safe as confirmed by the Railway officials.

The officials explained that the efforts were on to locate the other three. Meanwhile, the relatives and families of the passengers in that train are advised to contact the local railway station helpline numbers (08832420541, 0883-2420543) for inquiry.

Several trains were cancelled in the wake of the train accident and the passengers who planned their journeys are facing hardships at Rajamahendravaram station.

