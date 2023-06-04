Live
Odisha train accident: Confusion continues over AP passengers
confusion regarding passengers from Andhra Pradesh in the triple train accident continues
Odisha: confusion regarding passengers from Andhra Pradesh in the triple train accident continues. While on Gurumurty who is settled in Odisha succumbed to injuries, 16 others are said to be undergoing treatment.
It is estimated that over 50 Telugu passengers might have been traveling in unreserved compartments.
AP Minister Anarnath and IAS officials are coordinating with local authorities to identify Telugu passengers.
