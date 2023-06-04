  • Menu
Odisha train accident: One from AP reported dead in the accident

A man from Santabommali mandal of Srikakulam district died in Odisha train accident. Gurumurthy (60) from Jagannadhapura in the mandal who was traveling in a train and got seriously injured in a train accident died on Sunday morning while undergoing treatment.

He was cremated by family members in Odisha. Gurumurthy, who works as a jute worker, seems to be residing in Balasore.

So far, the number of people who have died in the train accident has reached 288. On the other hand, 803 people are receiving treatment in hospitals with injuries.

