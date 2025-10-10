Officially celebrate Sri Krishna Deva Raya’s anniversaries

Live
historian pitches for annual state-sponsored celebrations of the emperor’s birth anniversary, death anniversary, and coronation day
Gorantla: Historian MyNaa Swamy on Thursday urged the Andhra Pradesh government to officially commemorate the anniversaries of Sri Krishna Deva Raya, the illustrious emperor of the Vijayanagara Empire, as part of the State’s cultural calendar.
He met Special Chief Secretary for Tourism and Culture, Ajay Jain, in Vijayawada and submitted a formal representation requesting annual state-sponsored celebrations of the emperor’s birth anniversary, death anniversary, and coronation day. According to MyNaa Swamy, the death anniversary of Sri Krishna Deva Raya falls on October 17, based on the inscription at Honnenahalli in Karnataka’s Tumkur district, deciphered by historian KR Narasimhan.
He said the Special Chief Secretary has already forwarded a letter to the Director of Culture expressing support for officially observing the day.
The historian also demanded recognition of Sri Krishna Deva Raya’s birth anniversary on February 16 and his coronation day on August 7, suggesting that celebrations be held at culturally significant locations such as Tirupati, Penukonda, and Vijayawada.
Speaking to the media, MyNaa Swamy emphasized that formally honoring Sri Krishna Deva Raya would highlight his immense contributions to South Indian history, literature, art, and governance.
“Inclusion of Raya’s anniversaries in the state’s cultural calendar will preserve and promote the legacy of one of India’s greatest emperors for future generations,” he stated.