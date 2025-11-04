Officials absent for PGRS warned

Vijayawada: NTR district collector Dr G Lakshmisha has issued a stern warning to officials who remain absent from duty or from public grievance programmes without prior permission.

On Monday, Lakshmisha conducted the Public Grievance Redressal System (PGRS) programme at the Collectorate here. He, along with Joint Collector S Ilakkiya, received and reviewed petitions from citizens, patiently listening to their grievances. A total of 194 petitions were submitted during the session.

Addressing the officials, the collector said people place their trust in the administration to resolve their long-pending issues, and it is the duty of officials to uphold that trust by acting swiftly and responsibly. He stressed that officials must attend every PGRS meeting without fail and warned that stringent action would be taken against those who skip the sessions without prior approval. Lakshmisha also expressed disappointment over some officials who were regularly absent or failed to maintain proper office timings. He instructed them to gather detailed information from the grassroots level while addressing public grievances to ensure effective and favourable resolutions.

DRO M Lakshmi Narasimham, DRDA PD AVNV Nachara Rao, Gram/Ward Sachivalayam Special Officer G Jyothi, and other dignitaries participated in the programme.

Meanwhile, the collector distributed four laptops to students with disabilities who are pursuing their PhD, Degree, and BTech programmes, with a total value of Rs 1.40 lakh, at the Collectorate.

This initiative was made possible through the support of the NTR District Differently Abled, Transgenders, and Senior Citizens Welfare Department.