Officials arrange live telecast of swearing-in ceremony

People watching live telecast of swearing-in ceremony in Rajamahendravaram on Wednesday

Rajamahendravaram : Officials have arranged live telecast of the swearing-in ceremony of the new cabinet under the leadership of the state Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu on big screens across the district on Wednesday.

The live telecast programme was organised in Kala Vedika at Anaparthi, Kapu Kalyana Mandapam at Bikkavolu, Kamma Kalyana Mandapam at Rangampeta, Arya Vysya Marriage Hall at Devarapalli, Arya Vysya Marriage Hall at Gopalapuram, MPDO Office at Nallajerla, Adarsa Pharmacy College at Gokavaram, Yuvaraj Function Hall in Kovvur, Panchayat office at Tallapudi, Subrahmanyeswara Auditorium at Chagallu, Geeta Mandiram at Nidadavolu, Sivalayam Centre at Undrajavaram, Mandal Praja Parishad at Rajanagaram, and GVK Convention Hall at Seethanagaram.

A live telecast has been arranged for the public to visit Anam Kala Kendra, Subrahmanya Maidan, Ramalayam Centre, AVA Road, Pushkar Ghat, Hi-Tech Bus Shelter, Municipal Kalyana Mandapam, Municipal Stadium, Quarry Peta Centre under the Rajamahendravaram Municipal Corporation.

