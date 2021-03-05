Officials dancing to tunes of YSRCP: Congress

Ongole: The Prakasam District Congress Committee leaders alleged that the YSRCP lured the officials to support them in the elections by removing the certificates and documents including the Form-B given by the parties, to announce their candidates won as unanimous.

Addressing a press meet in Ongole, the DCC president Eda Sudhakar Reddy alleged that the officials have become slaves to the ruling party and involving unconstitutional methods just by following the command of YSRCP leaders. He said that the election officers have removed the Form-B in the nominations filed by the Congress party candidates in four divisions and announced them as independent candidates, allotting them other symbols. He said that the YSRCP leaders have also forced two of the Congress candidates to withdraw their nominations.

Sudhakar Reddy warned the ruling party leaders that the power is not permanent to anyone and the public teaches them a lesson at the right time. He said that the municipalities in the State, including the Ongole, are developed in the Congress regime. He said that it is the Congress government that constructed the Gundlakamma and Ramatheertham tanks to address the drinking water woes of the Ongole public. He said that minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy promised in the 2019 elections to supply drinking water every alternate day, but failed to keep his promise even after two years. He requested the public to support the Congress candidates in all urban local bodies and give them a chance to serve them.

The DCC vice-president Sk Rasool, youth president Ravi, Sevadal chairman Subbarao and contested corporator candidates R Gideon, Sk Subhan, Ungarala Srinu, Anjaneyulu and others also participated in the programme.