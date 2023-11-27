Officials must draw inspiration from Dr Ambedkar: Collector

Kurnool: District Collector Dr G Srijana called upon the officials to provide selfless services to the people with utmost responsibility after taking inspiration from the Father of the Constitution, Dr BR Ambedkar. She paid floral tributes to Dr BR Ambedkar by garlanding his portrait at the Collector conference hall here on Sunday.

Addressing the gathering, she said that India became independent due to decades of struggle and sacrifices of several great leaders. Stating that to utilise and enjoy the fruits of freedom, constitution has been drafted, she asked everyone to look into themselves whether they are working according to the constitution or not. Most importantly, the responsibility lies upon the government officials, stated the Collector.

Though we feel stress while discharging responsibilities, we all should overcome it and render services to the people by following the constitution, she added. Meanwhile, Kurnool Municipal Corporation Commissioner A Bhargav Teja said that constitution is like a shield that protects common people rights. Along with other department employees, he paid tributes and garlanded the photo of Dr Baba Saheb BR Ambedkar on the occasion of Constitution Day.