Officials neglect students at CM's meet

A fainted student being carried by women in Srikakulam
Srikakulam: Students who attended the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's public meeting here on Monday were neglected by the officials concerned after the meeting. The CM released Jagananna Amma Vodi third phase funds.

Students' from various government schools in the district attended the meeting. It is known that, officials allegedly threatened teachers to bring their students in the meeting. In the wake of summer holidays teachers procured students from different villages.

Due to lack of proper arrangements most of the students returned while the meeting was still on. Even after the meeting students were neglected and officials concerned did not provide water, food to the students. Some students fainted due to sunstroke. Teachers provided food and water to students by spending their own money.

