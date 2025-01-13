Officials stop release of water from RMC to NPA

SRIKAKULAM : Officials of Narayanapuram Anicut (NPA) of the irrigation department responded to the news story published in The Hans India on January 12 i.e. on Sunday with the headline ‘Excess water released from RMC of NPA.’

The content of story is the untimely release of excess water from the Right Main Canal (RMC) of the NPA damaging rabi crops like black, green gram and other crops in its catchment area in several villages.

The irrigation circle officials responded by stopping the water release at the RMC main gate at the NPA project.

Farmers of the ayacut area of the NPA informed the same to The Hans India on Sunday and expressed their gratitude to the English daily for bringing their problem to the notice of officials through a news story and helping in solving the problem.