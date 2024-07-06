Live
Officials told to check diversion of PDS rice
Vijayawada : NTR district collector G Srijana conducted a review meeting with the officials at the Collectorate on Friday and discussed the supply of Public Distribution System rice, procurement of paddy, milling, maintenance of vigil on the supply of rice, registering cases for diversion of rice etc.,
Speaking at the meeting, she instructed the civil supplies department officials to take steps to prevent diversion of PDS rice in the district and ensure the rice stocks should reach the destination points.
She said there are six lakh ration cards in Krishna district and rice is supplied with 374 distribution vehicles. Officials are asked to prepare an action plan for procurement of paddy. She suggested the officials take measures to check the prices of essential commodities. District Civil supplies manager G Venkateswarlu and other officials were present.