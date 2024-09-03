Officials told to check oldest tanks

Nellore: Following Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s directions, after several tanks breached due to heavy rains, leading to the inundation of Vijayawada city and Guntur districts, the district administration was alerted to check the oldest tanks in the district.

According to sources, there are 300 plus tanks that were constructed about 300 years ago during British rule and almost weakened.

District Collector O Anand held a video conference with the officials of irrigation, agriculture and revenue departments over old tanks and ordered them to take up repair works in view of the rainy season in October and November. The officials were instructed to identify worn out tanks, canals and other water bodies and to take up restoration works at once.

The Collector directed Tahsildars, Assistant Engineers and Agriculture officials at mandal level to work in coordination for deciding latest ayacut of water bodies by excluding old one (Ayacut) after verifying old records. He ordered irrigation officials to immediately inform local Tahsildar, if they notice any damaged tank or canal to prevent inundation of low-lying areas and human loss during floods.

DRO Lavanna, ZP Chief Executive Officer Kannama Naidu,, Irrigation SE Krishna Mohan, District Water Management Agency Project Director Srinivasulu and others were present.