Officials told to draft DPR's for various works

Machilipatnam (Krishna district): District Collector P Ranjith Basha conducted a meeting with officials of various departments to review the implementation of CM's assurances at the Collectorate in Machilipatnam on Wednesday.

The Collector reviewed over Rs 106 crore worth assurances which were given by the Chief Minister at the Pedana meeting. He directed officials to prepare detailed project reports (DPR) along with proposals of development works.

He insisted on sending proposals for fitting tap connection to every house in Pedana Constituency, development of drainage system in Pedana, Guduru and Bantumilli, constructing retaining wall along with cement road at banks of Ramaraju Canal, various road developments and remodelling works of the Collectorate.

He also asked officials to prepare DPR for constructing a bridge between Etimoga-Edurumondi across the Krishna River, which will be built with NABARD funds of Rs 109 crore. He claimed that they already sent proposals for constructing a barrage at a cost of Rs 2,526 crore across the Krishna River from Bandikolla Lanka of Mopidevi Mandal to Turpupalem.

He ordered the officials to sanction house pattas to the 6,000 eligible persons in the Gannavaram Constituency immediately. "Solve problems of farmers who lost their lands due to the extension of the Gannavaram Airport. Submit proposals for constructing approach road on Eluru canal at Kesarapalli housing colony lay out,'' he said.

The Collector asked the officials to swiftly set up amenities at the Gudivada TIDCO layout. DRO Venkateswarlu, RDOs I Kishore and Padmavathi, Panchayat Raj SE Eeraswamy and others were also present.