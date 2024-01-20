Officials told to encourage new labour establishments

Kadapa: District Collector V Vijaya Rama Raju has approved Rs 30.6 lakhs for 13 units of New Labour Establishments, in order to promote them, in the district. He directed the members of the District Industrial and Export Promotion Committee (DIEPC) to encourage more enthusiastic laborers. The directive came during a meeting of the DIEPC held at the Collectorate here on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Collector emphasised the need to expand opportunities for new labour establishments in the district and ensure their robust growth. He stressed that these establishments play a crucial role in the economic progress of the district and should be encouraged to contribute to the upliftment of unemployed youth in urban and rural areas.

As per the Andhra Pradesh Industrial Investment Promotion (APIIP) 2020-23, Rs 30.6 lakhs have been approved for 13 units, including 2 units for SC, ST category, one unit for general category, 2 units under APIIP 2015-20 for labour establishments, 2 units under APIIP 2020-23 for labour establishments, 2 units under APIIP 2015-20 for labour (General) power cost reimbursement, 3 units under APIIP 2020-23 for labour (General) power cost reimbursement, and 1 unit under APIIP 2015-20 for labour (General) stamp duty reimbursement.

In this meeting, Joint Collector Ganesh Kumar, APIIC Joint Managing Director Nagaraju, coordinator Shiva Shankar, APIIC representatives, officials from Pollution Control Board, commerce department, APSPDCL and Labour departments attended.