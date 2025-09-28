Officials told to ensure no lapses in sanitation

Vijayawada: Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) Commissioner HM Dhyanachandra stressed the importance of maintaining cleanliness in the city. As part of his inspection tour on Saturday morning, he visited Bandar Road, Veterinary Hospital area, Benz Circle, Nirmala Convent Junction, and Ramesh Hospital Junction to review sanitation management at the field level.

Speaking on the occasion, the Commissioner directed officials to ensure that there is no lapse in sanitation. He said that roads must be kept clean every day, and even road dividers should be properly swept. He instructed that garbage be collected from households on a daily basis and warned against leaving waste on roads. He further emphasized that waste should be removed promptly and disposal systems should function without interruption.

The Commissioner urged sanitation staff to be vigilant and responsible, stating that a clean city not only improves public health but also enhances the overall image of Vijayawada.