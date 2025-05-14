Officials told to focus on ‘Viksit Bapatla’

Bapatla: Chairman of the 20-point programme implementation Lanka Dinakar told the officials to take measures to enhance employment and livelihood opportunities in agriculture, food, handloom, tourism, and service sectors to make Bapatla a part of Swarnandhra and contribute to Viksit Bharat.

He conducted a review in Bapatla district on the progress of centrally- sponsored schemes, project implementation and issues related to infrastructure, in coordination with District Collector J Venkata Murali. The Bapatla Parliament Member Tenneti Krishna Prasad and officials from various departments attended the review. The review was held with the aim of achieving Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Viksit Bharat 2047 and Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu’s goal of Swarnandhra 2047. The action plan is to overcome existing challenges in the district through the efforts of the officials present to successfully transform Bapatla into a “Viksit Bapatla District.”

The review covered the implementation of schemes such as the Employment Guarantee Scheme (material component), irregularities between 2019-24, and current progress; the Jal Jeevan Mission aimed at providing safe drinking water to every household in every village; Gramin Sadak Yojana, Lakhpati Didi, Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, PM Suryaghar, KUSUM, PM Awas Yojana, PM Vishwakarma Yojana, PM SVANidhi, and other centrally sponsored schemes, along with tourism sector development and other related matters, discussed with the district collector and officials.