Officials told to meet targets in welfare schemes’ implementation

Eluru: District Special Officer for Welfare Schemes K Amrapali along with district collector K Vetri Selvi reviewed the implementation of development and welfare schemes in the district with the officials of various departments at the Collectorate here on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Amrapali said that the officials of various departments in the district should complete the targets assigned to them within the stipulated time and put Eluru district on the path of progress so that it gets special recognition in the state. She said that the farmers should be made aware of the assistance provided by the government to promote organic and natural farming in the agriculturally important Eluru district and ensure that they cultivate it in more areas. Steps should be taken for the development of horticultural crops and aqua industry. She inquired about the work days to be provided to labourers under the National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme in the current financial year and the action plan prepared on the work to be undertaken.

Collector Vetri Selvi said that Rs 112.50 crore is being provided as social pensions to 2.65 lakh poor people in the district every month, and almost 98 per cent of the pensions have been distributed on the first day.

She said that various products made by women of self-help groups in Eluru district are being given a brand image and online marketing facilities are being provided. About 2.5 lakh products made by members of self-help groups were sold online in a single day across the state, earning a place in the Guinness Book of World Records, and Eluru district has secured the third position with the sale of 50 products.

She said that progress is being made in agriculture and allied sectors in the district, and oil palm is being cultivated in a large area among horticultural crops. Similarly, cocoa crop is being cultivated as an intercrop in oil palm and coconut plantations in 35,000 acres, and crops like pepper, cardamom, dragon fruit, avocado, etc,. are being cultivated by aspiring farmers in the district by creating favourable conditions. She said that 31 job fairs were organised in the district and 1,657 youth were provided job opportunities in various industries.

DFO Shubham, DRO V Visveswara Rao, Zilla Parishad CEO K Bhimeshwara Rao, Excise Department Deputy Commissioner Srilatha, Agriculture Officer Habib Basha, Animal Husbandry Department JD Dr Govindarajulu, DPO Anuradha, DSO Pratap Reddy, Civil Supplies Corporation District Manager Srilakshmi, Horticulture Department DD Rammohan and others participated in the meeting.