Officials told to prepare foolproof plan to reduce air pollution

Eluru: A meeting of the district-level committee on the implementation of air pollution control under the National Clean Air Programme was held under the chairmanship of the District Collector at the Collectorate here on Tuesday

Speaking on the occasion, district collectorK Vetri Selvi directed officials to prepare and submit a foolproof plan to control air pollution in Eluru city.

As per the directives of the National Green Tribunal, the Central Pollution Control Board has instructed to take planned measures to control pollution in cities with air pollution in the country.

She directed officers of the Pollution Control Board to find out the root causes of the spread of air pollution in a small city like Eluru and prepare the necessary action plan to control them and submit it immediately.

As part of environmental protection, in view of the current monsoon season, a large-scale plantation programme should be organised in Eluru city to control pollution and measures should be taken to prevent the spread of pollution by vehicles.

Wet and dry waste disposal in the city should be done according to the rules. Officials should ensure that the fuel used for the vehicles is free of adulteration and that the fuel supplied in every petrol station is as per the norms.

She said that it is the responsibility of the authorities to provide clean air to people of Eluru.

Programmes should be organised to make people aware of the measures to be taken on air pollution control.

She asked officials to issue show-cause notices to the officials skipping the review meetings without intimation.

Pollution Control Board Executive Engineer K Venkateswara Rao, Consultant A Komali, Forest Officer M Himasailaja, Eluru Municipal Corporation Commissioner S Venkatakrishna, District Civil Supplies Officer RS Satyanarayana Raju, District Industries Officer V Adiseshu, RTO Srihari, Assistant Director of Agriculture Department G Sailaja, Roads and Buildings Department EE Kishore Babuji and others were present.