Officials told to promote homestays to boost tourism

Rajamahendravaram: East Godavari district collector Keerthi Chekuri has instructed officials to promote homestays to boost tourism in the district, with a focus on the upcoming Godavari Pushkarams.

At a review meeting with DRDA officials on Wednesday, she said the vast tourism potential and urged them to prepare a comprehensive plan. She suggested encouraging women from self-help groups to start homestays in rural and riverside areas, allowing visitors to experience local cuisine, traditions, and handicrafts.

The collector also reviewed the progress of various welfare schemes. She noted that proposals have been sent to provide drones to 20 women’s groups under the ‘Drone Didi’ scheme for agricultural services. She also spoke about the ‘Stree Nidhi’ scheme, which has sanctioned Rs 75 crore in loans so far, and the ‘ULLAS’ programme to make illiterate women aged 15-59 literate.

She asked officials to provide marketing facilities for local products and encourage SHG women to set up special stalls for tourists during the Pushkaralu. She expressed confidence that rural tourism, women’s empowerment, and the revival of traditional arts would together pave the way for progress.