Live
- Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam held in Hindupur municipality
- Startups returning to India despite hefty tax bill: India's appeal for startups despite tax challenges
- Haryana CM expresses gratitude to PM for Bharat Ratna to Charan Singh, Narasimha Rao, Swaminathan
- Samsung Galaxy Book 4 series set to launch in India this month
- LIC sells Rs. 75.20 crore equities in Indiabulls Housing Finance
- Udayagiri Constituency YSRCP Co-ordinator meets Nellore collector
- Want to play T20 WC and finish there: Warner hints at his T20I retirement
- TMC brings Privilege Motion against 6 BJP legislators, including LoP
- Prathi Adugu Prajala Kosam padayatra held in Kovuru
- Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Introduces 'One Time Water Bill Settlement Scheme' To Address Billing Issues
Just In
Officials told to protect child rights
Ongole: The Andhra Pradesh Child Rights Protection Commission member Battula Padmavathi participated as a chief guest in the ‘Regional level...
Ongole: The Andhra Pradesh Child Rights Protection Commission member Battula Padmavathi participated as a chief guest in the ‘Regional level Convergence Meeting with the Child-related Departments’ held in Ongole on Thursday.
Speaking at the meeting, Padmavathi said that officials of all departments should take part in the protection of the rights of the children.
The meeting was held under the direction of Women Development and Child Welfare Department project director Madhuri, and coordinated by the Child Rights Advocacy Foundation. Officials from the Women and child welfare department, Child Development and protection, labour, education, police, medical and health, rural development, BC welfare, tribal welfare departments, representatives from the voluntary organisations working with children from the Guntur, Bapatla, Prakasam, Palnadu and Nellore districts participated.
Padmavathi inquired officials about the number of cases of child labour booked in the five districts, and details of the matching grant received and the details of the beneficiaries and questioned police on the number of child marriages stopped, the number of FIRs they booked and the follow-up reports on the incidents. The commission is making recommendations to the government for 100 per cent protection of child rights.