Officials told to remain alert until flood risk subsides

Officials told to remain alert until flood risk subsides
Group of Ministers tell them to ensure that relief measures are implemented completely for the flood victims

Highlights

Minister Kinjarapu Atchannaidu addressing officials at a review meeting on flood relief measures at Sivakasipuram on Saturday

Eluru : Agriculture Minister Kinjarapu Atchannaidu has directed the officials to implement relief measures totally for the flood victims.

Accompanied by Home Minister Anitha Vangalapudi, Information and Public Relations and Housing Minister Kolusu Parthasarathy, Water Resources Minister Dr Nimmala Ramanaidu, he convened a review meeting with officials on flood relief measures at Girls Ashram School in Sivakasipuram of Velerupadu mandal on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Atchannaidu said that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has instructed them to implement relief programmes to the full extent without causing any inconvenience to the flood victims and officials and staff should work accordingly.

They should provide quality food to the flood victims, maintain sanitation at relief centres and organise medical camps. Officials should remain alert until the flood risk subsides.

The Minister ordered the officials to provide 25 kg of rice, 1 kg of jaggery, 1 kg of cooking oil and 5 types of vegetables.

To the people going to their homes from the rehabilitation centres after the flood recedes, the officials should provide Rs 3,000 per family. District Collector K Vetri Selvi, SP K Pratap Siva Kishore, Joint Collector P Dhatri Reddy, MLAs Chirri Balaraju, Chinthamaneni Prabhakar, Zilla Parishad CEO K Subbarao, DPO Tuthika Srinivas Viswanath and others were present.

