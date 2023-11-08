Officials told to set up Anganwadi in RR colony

Eluru: District collector Prasanna Venkatesh conducted a meeting with officials of Polavaram project and ITDA here on Tuesday and instructed officials to speed up uploading of pending bills pertaining to oustees of the project



Addressing the meeting, he directed officials to set up Anganwadi, school and other amenities in Taduvayi RR Colony. Tahsildars of Polavaram, Kukkunuru, and Velerupadu mandals are asked to get information pertaining to RR from the ITDA PO office by Saturday and upload the details.

Bills relating to Option 2 and 3 should also be resolved at the earliest and asked R&B SE John Moshe to complete enumeration in two out of 15 villages of contour 45.16 by Friday. He asked the ITDA PO to submit a case-wise report on problems of land and RR at the Grama Sabhas conducted recently.

Polavaram project administrator Pravin Aditya, ITDA PO M Surya Teja, DRO M Venkateswarlu, project special collector Sarala Vandana, special deputy collectors Gitanjali, Jhansirani, and other officials were present.