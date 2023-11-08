  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Officials told to set up Anganwadi in RR colony

Collector Prasanna Venkatesh addressing a meeting in Eluru on Tuesday
x

Collector Prasanna Venkatesh addressing a meeting in Eluru on Tuesday

Highlights

District collector Prasanna Venkatesh conducted a meeting with officials of Polavaram project and ITDA here on Tuesday and instructed officials to speed up uploading of pending bills pertaining to oustees of the project

Eluru: District collector Prasanna Venkatesh conducted a meeting with officials of Polavaram project and ITDA here on Tuesday and instructed officials to speed up uploading of pending bills pertaining to oustees of the project

Addressing the meeting, he directed officials to set up Anganwadi, school and other amenities in Taduvayi RR Colony. Tahsildars of Polavaram, Kukkunuru, and Velerupadu mandals are asked to get information pertaining to RR from the ITDA PO office by Saturday and upload the details.

Bills relating to Option 2 and 3 should also be resolved at the earliest and asked R&B SE John Moshe to complete enumeration in two out of 15 villages of contour 45.16 by Friday. He asked the ITDA PO to submit a case-wise report on problems of land and RR at the Grama Sabhas conducted recently.

Polavaram project administrator Pravin Aditya, ITDA PO M Surya Teja, DRO M Venkateswarlu, project special collector Sarala Vandana, special deputy collectors Gitanjali, Jhansirani, and other officials were present.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X