  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Officials told to speed up construction of houses

Officials told to speed up construction of houses
x

District Collector Dr V Vinod Kumar addressing a review meeting at the Collectorate in Anantapur on Saturday

Highlights

District Collector Dr V Vinod Kumar has called upon the housing officials to ensure speedy completion of the incomplete and pending houses in the district.

Anantapur : District Collector Dr V Vinod Kumar has called upon the housing officials to ensure speedy completion of the incomplete and pending houses in the district.

Participating in an awareness programme for the beneficiaries at the conference hall of the Collectorate here on Saturday, Vinod Kumar called for speedy completion of the housing programme of the weaker sections. He said the ‘good government campaign' is in progress and true to the slogan, good governance needs to be implemented by rendering better services to the people. He called upon housing officials to ensure 100 per cent completion of pending offices. He further stated the MPDOs should co-operate with the engineering staff in completing pending houses in all the mandals in the district. Even toilets should be grounded along with the houses. A target is fixed by the government to build 2,835 houses under the 100 days programme.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick