Officials told to speed up construction of houses

Anantapur : District Collector Dr V Vinod Kumar has called upon the housing officials to ensure speedy completion of the incomplete and pending houses in the district.

Participating in an awareness programme for the beneficiaries at the conference hall of the Collectorate here on Saturday, Vinod Kumar called for speedy completion of the housing programme of the weaker sections. He said the ‘good government campaign' is in progress and true to the slogan, good governance needs to be implemented by rendering better services to the people. He called upon housing officials to ensure 100 per cent completion of pending offices. He further stated the MPDOs should co-operate with the engineering staff in completing pending houses in all the mandals in the district. Even toilets should be grounded along with the houses. A target is fixed by the government to build 2,835 houses under the 100 days programme.