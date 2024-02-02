Officials told to start VuP works in Nellore

Nellore: Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari has directed the administration to start construction of Vehicular underpass (VuP) bridge at Chinthareddy Palem Junction immediately.

In the wake of number of accidents taking place at Chinthareddy Palem Junction, the Central government had sanctioned the project with the initiation of former Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu long ago.

However, construction of the VuP didn’t started for various reasons. A BJP delegation led by party State Morcha in-charge P Surendra Reddy met Union Minister Nitin Gadkari in Delhi on Thursday. Responding to the issue, Gadkari directed the administration to start the works immediately.

In a press note released here on Thursday, Surendra Reddy said that the Union Minister also assured to look into the appeal for converting the 4-lane road as 6-lane on national highway 16. He thanked Nitin Gadkari for giving orders to the administration in this regard.