Officials told to store 8L MT sand in Krishna dist

Vijayawada: Krishna district collector DK Balaji has instructed the officials to store eight lakh metric tons of sand at six stock points to meet the requirements of the people. Balaji along with the Krishna district joint collector Gitanjali Sarma conducted a review meeting with the officials of the revenue, mines and geology and other departments at the collectorate in Machilipatnam on Tuesday.

The officials have informed the collector on the availability of the sand stock. Collector asked the officials to store eight lakh metric tons of sand at the stock points located at Chodavaram, North Valluru, Padamata Lanka, Royyur, Royyuru Semi mechanised point and Srikakulam. The officials informed that till now 6.15 lakh metric tons of sand is stored and they will store up to eight lakh metric tons by the end of May.

He said during the rainy season, buyers may face problems in getting sand and it should be prevented. He said the metric ton sand price is fixed at Rs 155 and people can buy sand on payment of price. He said a committee headed by the joint collector and the officials of the mines and geology, police and water resources as its members will be formed very soon to inspect the stock points. Officials of the mines and geology, police, revenue, water resources, GST and other departments attended the review meeting.