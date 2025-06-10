Officials told to strive to make Eluru model dist in education

Eluru: Civil Supplies Minister and District In-charge Minister Nadendla Manohar called upon officials to work in coordination to make Eluru an ideal district with innovative changes in the education sector in a planned manner.

He inaugurated the Shining Stars programme organised at Sir CR Reddy Engineering College Auditorium in Vatluru here on Monday by lighting the traditional lamp.

On the occasion, 163 students of high schools were given prize money worth Rs 32,60,000 along with certificates besides 34 Intermediate students with Rs 6.80 lakh, cheques and certificates under the Shining Stars programme. The programme, chaired by Denduluru MLA Chintamaneni Prabhakar, was attended by District Collector K Vetriselvi, ZP Chairperson Ghanta Padmasree, Eluru MLA Badeti Radhakrishnaiah (Chanti), APCA Chairman Ganni Veeranjaneyulu, RTC Vijayawada Region Chairman Reddy Appala Naidu, District Superintendent of Police KPS Kishore, District Joint Collector P Dhatri Reddy, former MLA Ghanta Murali Ramakrishna and others.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said that revolutionary changes have been brought in the education sector in the state, and thus, in the 2025-26 academic year, a good change will definitely be brought in the education sector in the district. He said that the government has allocated Rs 31,805 crore in the budget for the education sector in the 2025-26 academic year. He said that the NDA government has given a big boost to education and healthcare. He said that many changes have been brought in the education sector, and education is the only way to develop.

Out of 2.78 lakh students in the district, 1.30 lakh are studying in government schools, and efforts should be made to increase this number further. He suggested that more funds should be allocated from the Zilla Parishad for the education sector.

There are 10,000 teachers in the district, and they all want to make the district a model by imparting better education to the students in a planned manner. He said that from June 12, they are introducing nutritious midday meals prepared by fine variety rice to the students.

He said that 41,000 schools and 4,000 welfare schools in the state are being provided with fine rice. The details of the farmers who have grown the rice have been embedded on the rice bags through QR codes, and the rice bags will be distributed by the concerned farmers on the same day. He clarified that it is very important for the country and the state that students should focus on their studies.

He expressed the hope that in the future, they will be selected for higher positions like IAS and IPS by maintaining the same focus on education.

Collector Vetriselvi said that honouring talented students through the Signing Stars programme is a good auspicious outcome. Education is the only royal road to development and a good weapon, she said.

RDO M Achyata Ambareesh, District Education Officer M Venkatalakshmamma, Intermediate Education Officer T Shekhar Babu, Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan APC Pankaj Kumar, Assistant Director of Education M Venkatappaiah, DSP B Shravan Kumar, Education department officials, Denduluru AMC Chairman Garapati Ramaseetha, principals of various colleges, headmasters of high schools, students, their family members, and others participated in this programme.