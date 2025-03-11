Officials told to strive to make Nandyal plastic-free

Nandyal: As part of Swarna Andhra - Swachh Andhra initiative, district Collector G Rajakumari has directed the officials concerned to work towards making Nandyal district plastic-free.

On Monday, she conducted a review meeting with district officials at PGRS Hall in the Collectorate regarding the resolution of petitions. Joint Collector C Vishnu Charan, DR Ramunayak, Special Deputy Collectors, and other district officials attended the meeting.

The Collector emphasised that the district should take the lead in Swarna Andhra - Swachh Andhra programme and instructed the officials to take necessary measures to transform Nandyal into a plastic-free district.

She questioned the officials as to why there is difficulty in conducting and uploading activities assigned to each department through the login system established by the government for the Swachh programme. She pointed out that in surveys conducted by secretariat staff, most pending cases were found in urban areas and instructed municipal commissioners to take special care in completing the pending surveys.

The Collector announced that on March 15, as part of Swarna Andhra - Swachh Andhra, strict measures would be implemented to ban plastic within the Collectorate premises. She further stated that efforts would be made to transform the Collectorate into a plastic-free, clean office after this programme.

Regarding grievance redressal, Rajakumari mentioned that public representatives would conduct grievance sessions on Saturdays and Sundays and directed officials to upload the related petitions online.

Taking summer conditions into consideration, the government has instructed that PGRS (Public Grievance Redressal System) should start at 9:30 am and conclude by 12:30 pm to ensure that public attending these sessions do not face any difficulties. She also noted that even minor unresolved issues, which might have been overlooked by village, mandal, division, and district-level officials, should be identified and posted in the Chief Minister’s Secretary Groupalong with the grievance number. The Collector urged officials to recognise the government’s objectives and work accordingly with special focus.