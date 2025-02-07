Officials told to take steps for eradicating bonded labour

Nellore: District Collector O Anand has directed the officials to take steps for the eradication of bonded labour system (BLS) in the district.

On the occassion of Bonded Labour System Eradication Day on February 9, the Collector has inaugurated district-level one-day work shop here on Thursday.

He said that in view of the existing number of industries in the district, it is necessary to eradicate the BLS by conducting surprise inspections. He also stressed the need for coordination between social welfare, police, revenue, labour, education and medical departments to eradicate bonded labour.

The Collector has detailed that failure of the management in providing minimum wages to the workers, looting physical strain, restricting economic liberty etc would come under Bonded Labour Act. He instructed the officials to conduct divisional level work shops all over the district in the interest of eradicating bonded labour through effective implementation of Bonded Labour Act.

Collector Anand warned of initiating stringent action against those, who encourages bonded labour system in the district.

Kandukuru Sub-Collector Tirumani Pooja, Social Welfare Deputy Director Sobharani, Association for Rural Development representative Sheik Basheer, International Justice Mission representative Ganta Prameela and others were present.