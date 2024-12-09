Officials warned over failure to meet housing targets

Eluru: Housing and Information & Public Relations Minister Kolusu Parthasarathy warned that the government will not hesitate to take action against officials who are falling behind on the targets set for the completion of housing units. He reviewed the progress of housing construction works with officials in Nuzvid on Sunday.

Speaking at the meeting, he emphasised that the government’s goal is to provide a house for every eligible poor family. He urged officials to work with commitment to achieve the planned objectives. He questioned them regarding the lack of progress under the ‘House in 100 Days’ scheme, expressing his anger at their inability to respond to his inquiries about housing targets.

Parthasarathy highlighted that if the government schemes intended to benefit the poor are not completed on time and the housing units are not handed over to the beneficiaries, it is the beneficiaries who ultimately suffer. He reiterated that it is the responsibility of the officials to ensure that the subsidy funds allocated by the government for housing construction are disbursed to the eligible beneficiaries promptly. The housing authorities were instructed to collaborate effectively and complete their assigned targets within the stipulated timeframe.

The meeting included participation from the Director of Housing Projects, Assistant Engineers, Work Inspectors, and other officials. Earlier, as the chief guest at the ‘Atmeeya Samavesam’ for two-wheeler mechanics in Nuzvid town, he expressed his intention to help build a community hall for them, as well as to strive for housing solutions for every eligible mechanic.

Union members, Telugu Desam leaders Jagdish, Durga Prasad, party workers and others participated in the programme.