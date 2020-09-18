On the CM decision TTD requested for CAG audit: Says Chairman YV Subba Reddy

Tirupati: On the CM decision only, TTD addressed the letter to the government for CAG audit, said TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy. Speaking to media persons at Tirumala Annamayya Bhavan on Friday Chairman said that already BJP MP Subramanian Swamy filed a PIL for third party auditing on TTD expenditure and accounts for the last five years. CM YS Jagan clearly instructed that to handover auditing to CAG till the present board regime, following the CM's instruction TTD addressed the government in a letter to conduct CAG audit over the TTD accounts.

Further he added that in the present board regime we totally eradicated the middlemen set up and malpractices in issuing or Darshan tickets. He informed that this annual Brahmotsavam will be held as Yekantham without devotees participation and all the Brahmotsavam rituals will be performed inside the Srivari temple only. Vahana Sevas will conduct in the morning at 9 to 10 am, in the evening at 7 to 8 pm. On the day of Garuda Seva September 23rd Karnatak CM Yeduerappa and AP CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will participate in VahanSeva. On the same day CM Jagan will present silk vastram to god on behalf of the state government, Chairman said.

He answering a question said that TTD had given funds to Vishaka Saradha Peetam as part of Darmika Pracharam, we are not giving only Sharada Peetam, previously TTD provided financial aid to several Hindu religious Muttus. It is meaningless criticism which was made by TDP, and one more thing any other than Hindu religious propaganda did not occur in the hill shrine, in the meanwhile we are taking serious actions over bogus propaganda against the TTD and booked several police cases against the culprits, Chairman told.

Later, TTD EO AnilKumar Singhal said that by this year December end Rs 5000 cores deposits term will be completed after that board would review on this subject how to deposit these funds for the higher rate of interest. He mentioned that after filling the cash in Hundi then only New Vastram shall be changed to Hundi by the staff concerned in Srivari temple, it is an age-old practice, not a new one.