Onam brings out spirit of togetherness

Visakhapatnam: An elaborate floral rangoli was drawn and ‘kuthuvilaku’ (lamp) was lit to usher in king ‘Mahabali’, marking Onam celebrations.

The School of Maritime Management (SMM), Indian Maritime University, a Central University under the Ministry of Ports Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW) celebrated the festival in its premises at Gandhigram, Near Scindia junction at Gajuwaka campus in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday.

The harvest festival of God’s Own Country is celebrated in memory of the legendary king Mahabali.

Donning traditional attire, students of MBA (International Transportation and Logistics Management) and BBA (Maritime Logistics) accorded a warm welcome to king Mahabali on this auspicious day to deliver the message of gratitude and love towards mankind.

Addressing the students, campus director VK Kesavadev stressed the need for selfless service and contribution to the society. The celebrations were held in the presence of Head, SMM N Bhanu Prakash, teaching and non-teaching staff at the campus.

Meanwhile, Malayalis who made the city their home celebrated the festival with a host of recreational activities. Serving ‘Onam sadhya’ takes precedence during the occasion where a variety of traditional dishes such as ‘aviyal’, ‘thoran’, ‘olan’, ‘kaalan’ and ‘paal ada pradaman’ form a part of the meal.