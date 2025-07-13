  • Menu
One-day workshop on ‘Virtual Labs’ held

One-day workshop on ‘Virtual Labs’ held
Proddatur (Kadapa district): Chaitanya Bharathi Institute of Technology (CBIT), Proddatur, in collaboration with IIT Delhi, launched a one-day workshop on ‘Virtual Labs’ under the Ministry of Education’s ICT initiative here on Saturday. The event marked CBIT’s designation as a nodal centre for Virtual Labs.

The workshop focused on enhancing digital learning through virtual experimentation and saw active participation from students and facuty. Resource persons from IIT Delhi, Chandan Kumar and Jassi Prasad, conducted engaging sessions.

The programme was supported by CBIT Management including Chairman Dr V Jayachandra Reddy, CEO V Lohith Reddy, Director (Academics & R&D) Prof Prasanna Venkatesan, Director (Admin) Dr G Sreenivasula Reddy and Principal Dr S Sruthi.

