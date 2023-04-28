One dead after KSRTC bus collided with Eicher vehicle in Sri Satyasai district

A road accident took place at Kodikonda Checkpost of Chilamathur Mandal of Sri Sathyasai district where an Eicher vehicle collided with a KSRTC bus heading towards Bengaluru, killing the driver on the spot.



The deceased has been identified as Venkataramud from Narpala mandal of Anantapur district. As many as ten passengers of the Karnataka bus were seriously injured and were taken to the hospital for treatment.



It seems that there were 22 people in the bus at the time of the accident. The Chilamathur police have registered a case and are investigating the accident.

