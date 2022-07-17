One dead and another injured as a car collides with a two-wheeler in Chittoor district

Former MLC Gounivari Srinivasulu's vehicle collided with a two-wheeler near Gundishettipalli in Santipuram Mandal of Chittoor district on Saturday evening in which a couple who were going on a two-wheeler got serious injuries. However, the husband died while on the way to the hospital and the condition of the wife is said to be critical. The couple who were involved in the accident have been identified as Munepp (65) and Lakshmamma (55) of Bangarupet, Kolaru district, Karnataka.

It seems that the accident took place while Gounivari Srinivas was driving the vehicle himself. The police have registered a case and started an investigation.

Gounivari Srinivasulu from Venkate village of Shantipuram mandal of Chittoor district had earlier served as an MLC from TDP. He started his political career as an MP in 1987. He also worked as a member of the TTD Trust Board between 2002-04 and was elected MLC in 2015.