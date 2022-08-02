One dead and other injured in a road accident in Tiruvur of NTR district

A road accident took place in Tiruvuru of NTR district where two lorries collided head-on near a gas company on the outskirts of the town.



Going into the details, a lorry transporting gas cylinders was hit by another lorry leaving the drivers trapped in the cabins of the two lorries in the accident.



Upon receiving the information, the police reached the spot. The drivers were pulled out after a lot of hard work. The driver of one lorry died, while the driver of the other lorry sustained serious injuries and was shifted to the government hospital.

