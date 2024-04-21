One dies and another injured after car overturns in Motikupalli of Kadiri

A primary school teacher, tragically died in a road accident in Kadiri mandal. The incident occurred late Friday night when Umamaheshwari and her husband, Diwakar, were returning from dropping off their son at Tirupati Junior College. Their car lost control and overturned due to a flat tire near Motukupalli.

Umamaheshwari sadly passed away on the spot, while her husband, Diwakar, sustained serious injuries. They were quickly rushed to Kadiri Area Hospital by locals who witnessed the accident.

The rural police are currently investigating the accident to determine the exact cause. The family and friends are mourning the loss of Umamaheshwari.